Ethic Inc. Has $9.34 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 44.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,652 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 318,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,710,000 after acquiring an additional 41,469 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.7% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,222,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $501,601,000 after acquiring an additional 93,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.4% in the first quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 125,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.0 %

MDT stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,417,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.59. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

