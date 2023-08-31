Ethic Inc. Has $8.27 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 149.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.5 %

CVS traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,818,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,136,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.51. The company has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

