Ethic Inc. Buys 22,112 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Bank of America upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.16.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $6.42 on Thursday, reaching $221.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,249,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $215.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.77.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,247,764 shares of company stock worth $265,660,783. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

