EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $18.59

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.59, but opened at $19.61. EHang shares last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 398,039 shares changing hands.

EHang Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.79.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 617.93% and a negative return on equity of 264.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

About EHang

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in EHang by 69.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EHang by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 62.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 3,021.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 382,879 shares during the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

