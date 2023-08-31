Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Gap Down to $124.49

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $124.49, but opened at $121.19. Dollar Tree shares last traded at $122.02, with a volume of 250,378 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.82.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average of $145.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

