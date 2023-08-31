Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $564,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. OTR Global raised Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.70.

In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $130.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $130.75 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

