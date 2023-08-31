Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,230 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,875 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 19.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,757,000 after buying an additional 1,129,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,837,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.16.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

