Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 6,890 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,890 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LNG stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,468. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

