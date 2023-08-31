CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Position Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of CoStar Group worth $27,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $320,866,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 401.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,848,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,766 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 766.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,748,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,849 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,905,000 after buying an additional 1,578,782 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,976.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 86.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.70. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.49 million. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

View Our Latest Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.