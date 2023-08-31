Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,992,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746,469 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $855,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,489,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,805 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 131.1% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,769,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,221,000 after buying an additional 2,705,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,803,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CVE traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.87. 3,395,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,304,125. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.23.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

