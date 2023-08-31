Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Gap Down to $40.88

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.88, but opened at $39.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at $39.83, with a volume of 297,773 shares.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 843,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 90,508 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $22,395,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

