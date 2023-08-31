Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to “Buy”

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.34.

Shares of SHOP traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,296,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,089,432. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

