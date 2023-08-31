Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $210.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s current price.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

NYSE VEEV traded up $15.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.17. 947,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,435. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.34. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $211.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 739.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $4,498,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

