BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $1.95

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $1.89. BRF shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 125,166 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BRF in a report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BRF by 223.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BRF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 1,050.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

