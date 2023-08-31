Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $9.22

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.22, but opened at $8.91. Azul shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 151,427 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Azul from $14.10 to $14.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,384,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,010 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,388,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,852 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,040,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 775,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

