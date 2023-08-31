Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,634,836 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 3,830,868 shares.The stock last traded at $16.07 and had previously closed at $15.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 40.29, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,055 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,086,000 after acquiring an additional 304,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

