APG Asset Management US Inc. Trims Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,396,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,108 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty accounts for 2.3% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 2.32% of Kimco Realty worth $281,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KIM. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of KIM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.94. 6,230,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,433,145. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.82%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

