APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 58,029 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,647,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,029 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage accounts for 3.5% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.96% of Extra Space Storage worth $431,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.68. 1,147,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $123.67 and a one year high of $206.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.96 and its 200 day moving average is $149.17.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.