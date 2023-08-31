APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 289,198 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,718,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,198 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up 1.0% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $121,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in VICI Properties by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.82. 6,144,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409,134. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $35.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 71.56%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

