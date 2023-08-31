APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 107,985 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,250,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,985 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises about 7.4% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 4.19% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $910,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,984,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,593,000 after buying an additional 200,487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,442,000 after buying an additional 446,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,471,000 after buying an additional 74,359 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,079,000 after buying an additional 46,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.34. 1,244,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,549. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.81 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

