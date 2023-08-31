APG Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

APG Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,015,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231,266 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 20.4% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,497,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.