APG Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

APG Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,698,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,322 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises 5.7% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 3.09% of Equity Residential worth $701,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.53.

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,935. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $77.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average is $63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

