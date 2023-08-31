Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Holdings Trimmed by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,919,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,819 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust makes up approximately 4.2% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.07% of Americold Realty Trust worth $509,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.65. 1,088,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,410. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -80.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

