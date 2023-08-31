Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Gap Down to $1.42

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.39. Agenus shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 277,220 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGEN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Agenus Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $523.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Agenus

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 170,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $262,175.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,692,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,406,297.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 36.2% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 116.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading

