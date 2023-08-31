Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Hits New 12-Month High at $555.91

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $555.91 and last traded at $555.52, with a volume of 241986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $545.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.26.

Adobe Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $254.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 47.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.6% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $70,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

