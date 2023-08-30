Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,401,457 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,545,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,401,457 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,857,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 745,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $956,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 1,245.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,248,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,183,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
V traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.31. 2,820,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,029,594. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $248.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.95.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
