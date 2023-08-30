Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,157,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 872,578 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 0.9% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 4.26% of Stryker worth $4,612,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Stryker by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Stryker by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.21. The stock had a trading volume of 577,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,767. The company has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $200.80 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.