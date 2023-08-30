Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Sells 1,369 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 207,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,449,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $695,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 3,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TD traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.91. 716,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.26%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.