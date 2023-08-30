W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $723.91. 53,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,511. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $742.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $700.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $483.19 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.