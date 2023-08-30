UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Commons Capital LLC

Commons Capital LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.2% of Commons Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,210,004,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 48,406.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,762,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,589 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $732,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.6 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $495.82. 583,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,526. The company has a fifty day moving average of $490.68 and a 200-day moving average of $487.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $459.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.