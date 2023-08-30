United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.8% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

