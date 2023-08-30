The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

DIS traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.23. 5,367,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,853,231. The firm has a market cap of $154.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $82.46 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

