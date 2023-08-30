The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,830 shares during the period. Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for about 3.4% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Nomura lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

GT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,072. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.