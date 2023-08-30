SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 216 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in BlackRock by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $694.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,561. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $703.54 and its 200-day moving average is $681.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

