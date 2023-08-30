SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $81.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.