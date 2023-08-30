SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 0.8% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $288.21. The stock had a trading volume of 577,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.42. The company has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $200.80 and a one year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

