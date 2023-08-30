Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,057. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $278.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

