Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $629,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.40. The company had a trading volume of 98,648,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,945,625. The company has a market capitalization of $813.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,479 shares of company stock valued at $15,360,657. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.



