Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 11.4% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $177,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.24. 11,411,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,466,020. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $137.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,787 shares of company stock worth $8,950,675. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

