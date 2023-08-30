STF Management LP Takes $344,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

STF Management LP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 178.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,271 shares of company stock worth $6,680,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $240.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.39 and its 200-day moving average is $209.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $241.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

