STF Management LP Invests $171,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

STF Management LP bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,041 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,063 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,943 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Shares of RIVN stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,361,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,847,734. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The business’s revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.89) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

