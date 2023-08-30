STF Management LP Buys Shares of 2,394 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

STF Management LP purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.1 %

CRWD stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.74. 2,063,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,286,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.23, a P/E/G ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.40 and a 200-day moving average of $139.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $198.14.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

