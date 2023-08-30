STF Management LP Buys New Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

STF Management LP purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 366,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,526,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $484,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,869.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $748,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $484,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,869.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,376. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.90. The stock had a trading volume of 687,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,674. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $89.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.05.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

