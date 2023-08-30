STF Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,109 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

STF Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,232. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock worth $6,938,458 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

