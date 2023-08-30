Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,068 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $436,661,000 after buying an additional 1,915,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $99.50. 1,730,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,258,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.21. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Get Our Latest Report on SBUX

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.