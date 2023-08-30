Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,007 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Shoe Carnival worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $23.28. 213,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,543. The company has a market capitalization of $636.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

