Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.21. 24,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $213.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.64.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

