Sebold Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.7% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,114,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,377. The firm has a market cap of $112.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

