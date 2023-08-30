SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.77. The stock had a trading volume of 443,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $333.27 and a 200-day moving average of $333.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.75 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.73 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

