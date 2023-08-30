Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Salesforce worth $209,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,956,000,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.11, for a total transaction of $3,166,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,981,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,783,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,231,514 shares of company stock valued at $262,196,396. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,034,402. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $208.40 billion, a PE ratio of 562.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.68.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

